Inman Golden I Club accepting nominations through Aug. 23

This fall, Inman will honor the inaugural class of inductees into the Inman Golden I Club. The class will be announced live at Luxury Connect, Oct. 16-17 in Beverly Hills.

Most importantly, we’re asking for your help.

Effective right now, we’re seeking nominations for the best luxury sales, agents and marketing campaigns of the year (dating from October 2018). Then, Inman editors will comb through the nominees and select the finalists. The winners will be announced onstage at Inman Luxury Connect.

What is the Inman Golden I (pronounced “eye”) Club? It’s nothing less than the highest honor in luxury real estate. We’ll be awarding Golden I awards to the top luxury agents and brokers and the most innovative luxury home and new development marketing campaign of the past year, as well as the top luxury deals in cities, beaches and mountains. Winners may include you or your colleagues, past, present and future.

Specifically, we are seeking nominees in the following categories:

Top luxury agent 2019

Top luxury brokerage 2019

Best sales and marketing campaign for a luxury development 2019

Best sales and marketing campaign for a luxury property 2019

Best city sale 2019

Best beach sale 2019

Best mountain sale 2019

Golden I Hall of Fame Inductee, to the person who has done the most for the luxury industry

To nominate a colleague or campaign for an Inman Golden I, simply email GoldenI@inman.com by August 23. Briefly explain in 100 words or less what it is that makes the person or campaign so special, and include relevant links to supporting materials. Include contact information for yourself so our editorial team can follow up with you. Also include a high resolution photo or company logo of the person or company being nominated.

All of us at Inman believe in the power of the connections forged each year at Luxury Connect to help agents navigate even the toughest markets. What better time than now to celebrate the best of the best?

Registration is now open for Luxury Connect, Oct. 16-17 in Beverly Hills.

Email Inman