This year’s Inman Luxury Connect Golden I winners were announced on Tuesday, with legendary Sotheby’s International Realty brokers Nikki Field and Harald Grant joining the Golden I Club Hall of Fame.

The luxury real estate industry is full of innovators who work to raise the bar for colleagues and consumers with cutting-edge marketing, trailblazing tech and platforms, and record-breaking sales records.

Now in its fourth year, Inman’s Golden I award honors these professionals who consistently push the boundaries of what’s possible in the industry.

This year’s honorees are Harald Grant and Nikki Field, both of Sotheby’s International Realty; Jonathan Spears of Compass; and Dawn McKenna Group of Coldwell Banker.

Here are the agents and teams who rose to the top this year:

Hall of Fame

Harald Grant | Sotheby’s International Realty

Harald Grant, Sotheby’s International Realty

Nikki Field

Nikki Field | Sotheby’s International Realty

Nikki Field, Sotheby’s International Realty

 

 

 

 

Top Luxury Agent

Jonathan Spears | Compass

Jonathan Spears, Compass

 

 

 

 

Top Luxury Team

Dawn McKenna | Coldwell Banker

Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker

 

 

 

