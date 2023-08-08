Inman Connect is LIVE Aug. 8-10! Join us for impactful interviews, cutting-edge conversations and networking with thousands of real estate pros. Get valuable takeaways to thrive in a rapidly shifting market. Can’t come to Vegas? Register now for a virtual ticket.
The luxury real estate industry is full of innovators who work to raise the bar for colleagues and consumers with cutting-edge marketing, trailblazing tech and platforms, and record-breaking sales records.
Now in its fourth year, Inman’s Golden I award honors these professionals who consistently push the boundaries of what’s possible in the industry.
This year’s honorees are Harald Grant and Nikki Field, both of Sotheby’s International Realty; Jonathan Spears of Compass; and Dawn McKenna Group of Coldwell Banker.
Here are the agents and teams who rose to the top this year:
Hall of Fame
Harald Grant, Sotheby’s International Realty
Nikki Field, Sotheby’s International Realty
Top Luxury Agent
Jonathan Spears, Compass
Top Luxury Team
Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker