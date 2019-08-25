A brand-new listing always appears on the “hot listings” page or at the top of the active property list. That’s why it’s critical that a new listing should be correctly priced before the ink on the listing agreement has time to dry. Here are five things that every listing agent should discuss with their would-be clients to arrive at the right price.
Where are the offers? How to avoid the overpricing mistake
These 5 points form the bedrock of every successful listing agent's conversation with prospective sellers
Comments