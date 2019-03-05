For many real estate agents, the price-setting conversation is one of the hardest they have with sellers, but it doesn’t have to be. As the market changes, it will be even more crucial to put in the work before the conversation happens. Watch this video to find out exactly how to handle these seemingly dicey conversations with solid strategies.
WATCH: Getting sellers to price right in a new market
Learn how to be proactive and set expectations so everyone wins from Jenny Wemert and J. Philip Faranda
Comments