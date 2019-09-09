Phil Spector’s murder mansion gets price slashed

The California estate where Phil Spector infamously shot and killed his girlfriend is proving to be a tough sell.

On the market since March, the Pyrenees Estate has been cut from a $5.5 million asking price to $4.995 million. The chateau-inspired home is where the famed music producer shot and killed his girlfriend Lana Clarkson in 2003. Spector is currently serving a 19-year prison sentence for murder for the act.

Hilton & Hyland agent Ladd Jackson has been working to sell the estate. At the time it was listed, he told Inman it was “just another home with a past.”

“Many homes in Los Angeles have a history, so this is just another home with a past,” Jackson said in March. “The property being unique and large makes it attractive on its own.”

The house was built by Sylvester Dupuy in 1925 and mirrors the look of traditional castles. It sits on more than 2.5 acres of hilltop land and boasts nine bedrooms, a terrace, numerous fireplaces, marble and wood interiors and castle-like turrets and spires. It’s being sold as part of a divorce settlement between Spector and his wife, whom he married three years after Clarkson was killed.

