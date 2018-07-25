The duel for most expensive U.S. home sale (and biggest commission) is underway

Husband-and-wife duo Branden and Randi Williams, of Hilton & Hyland, represent dueling Bel Air mansions
by
Today 8:41 A.M.

Two neighboring mega-mansions in the Bel Air district of Los Angeles are dueling for billionaire buyers and a page in the record books.

Article image credited to Two neighboring mega-mansions in the Bel Air district of Los Angeles are dueling for billionaire buyers and a page in the record books. (924belair.com)