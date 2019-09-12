Brokerage-owned real estate tech startup MoxiWorks announced Thursday it’s received “a meaningful growth equity investment” from private equity firm Vector Capital. Together with part-owners Windermere Real Estate, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and Long & Foster Real Estate, Vector Capital plans to help MoxiWorks accelerate growth and pursue acquisitions.
MoxiWorks eyes acquisitions, growth with new capital
Vector Capital is making a substantial equity investment in the brokerage-owned real estate tech company
Comments