MoxiWorks offers agent discount on wearable safety device

Brokerage-owned real estate tech firm MoxiWorks has partnered with personal safety device company Revolar Technology to offer agents a heavy discount for one of the company’s wearables through the month of April — whether an agent is a MoxiWorks user or not.

Through the end of the month, agents can use the promo code “moxiworks” to get 45 percent off the Revolar Instinct, an app-enabled wearable the size of a quarter that normally costs $79.99. Denver-based Revolar also offers a “Classic” version of its panic button for $39.99 that’s larger and is not part of the MoxiWorks offering.

Agent safety is a perennial worry in the real estate industry where agents often host open houses or otherwise meet strangers alone. In a press release, MoxiWorks said it was not making any profit off of the partnership with Revolar.

“We were tired of seeing news stories about agents either feeling unsafe on the job or being attacked, sometimes even worse. Agents should never have to feel unsafe, let alone during their day-to-day jobs of making people’s home dreams come true. We wanted to help provide a solution to the industry that was affordable, easy to take with them, and actually works. Revolar checks all of those boxes and then some,” said Marc Chouaniere, vice president of marketing at MoxiWorks, in a statement.

“If even one agent is helped from using a Revolar device, it will be worth it.”

Each Revolar device has a 1-2-3 click alert system:

If an agent clicks the device once and holds the click, Revolar will send an “I’m safe” message to predetermined contacts along with a location snapshot via text and email. If an agent clicks the device twice, that sends the agent’s GPS location to predetermined contacts and also activates “Ring Me,” a feature that calls the agent’s phone to help defuse what may be an uncomfortable situation. If an agent clicks the device three times, that sends an emergency alert to the agent’s contacts as well as the agent’s live GPS location.

Revolar comes with no subscription fees, but agents have the option of adding 24/7 emergency response service to the device so that the three clicks bring first responders. That service costs $9.99 a month.

“We are excited about this partnership, which will help us to continue our mission to help people stay safe in their daily lives. We applaud MoxiWorks for understanding the challenges faced by agents and are grateful for their support in allowing more agents to have access to this critical safety device,” Revolar CEO Steve Bachar said in a statement.

