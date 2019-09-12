If you’re looking for inspiration for your video content, look no further than Bon Appetit’s incredibly successful test kitchen videos. Instead of bringing you the same old cooking show formula, they’ve built incredible engagement and legions of fans with a format that is fun, fast-moving and, most of all, imperfect. Here are some lessons you can learn from the chefs to make your video content pop.
What the Bon Appetit Test Kitchen can teach you about video content
Resisting video content because you might not look perfect? That’s not such a bad thing. Imperfection lends to authenticity
Comments