Create a strong network to be a stronger real estate agent

Luxury markets tend to be niche, and that means the number of agents who understand exactly what your clients are looking for is small. Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty agent Debbie Maue knows that staying connected with other real estate professionals is vital to delivering the insightful, responsive service that luxury clients expect. “The whole point of networking is really to get to know other agents to better serve your clients.”

A vibrant network grows naturally out of an authentic interest in your fellow agents, explains Maue. “It’s not handing off your business card and expecting them to give you a call. It’s asking about their markets, their business, and then following up with them. You have to follow up, you have to continue that relationship.”

After making an effort to connect, Maue uses a CRM program to maintain her relationships and ensures that she takes time to meet colleagues in person. The goal is to take care of your clients. Everything else is in service to that — including great networking.

About Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby’s International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby’s auction house. Today, the company’s global footprint spans 990 offices located in 72 countries and territories worldwide, including 43 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty Inc., both fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.