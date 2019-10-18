Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse is now on Airbnb for $60 a night

If your childhood dream was to spend a night at Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, now’s your chance. In honor of the iconic doll’s 60th anniversary, a real-life version of the Barbie home will be available to rent on Airbnb for $60 a night.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom Dreamhouse has pink walls and furniture, a personal cinema, a closet full of Barbie-style clothes, panoramic ocean views and even the pink slide going straight into a swimming pool just like in the dollhouse.

The real-life Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse is listed on Airbnb for $60 a night. One person and three friends will be able to stay in the house between Sunday, Oct. 27 and Tuesday, Oct. 29. The one-time offer is done in honor of the iconic doll’s 60th anniversary. The Dreamhouse has pink walls and furniture, a personal cinema, a closet full of Barbie-style barbie clothes, ocean views and even the pink slide going straight into a swimming pool like in the dollhouse. “For the first time ever, my Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse is on Airbnb!” reads the listing description, listing Barbie as the Airbnb host. “Available for a one-time, two-night stay, but I promise the memories will last a lifetime.” Some of Barbie’s “most accomplished and entrepreneurial pals” will also stop by the villa during the stay. These include fencing champion Ibtihaj Muhammad, aerospace engineer Jill Meyers and chef Gina Clarke-Helm. The $60-a-night is a one-time offer — the house is usually rented out for market rates and without the Barbie decor. Booking will open up at 11 a.m. PST on Oct. 23.

Only one person will be able to score the three-night stay for them and up to three friends from Oct. 27 -29. The house is usually rented out for market rates and without the pink Barbie décor.

“For the first time ever, my Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse is on Airbnb!” reads the listing description, listing Barbie as the Airbnb host. “Available for a one-time, two-night stay, but I promise the memories will last a lifetime.”

Barbie’s “most accomplished and entrepreneurial pals” will also stop by the villa during the stay. Fencing champion Ibtihaj Muhammad, who has recently had a Barbie doll created in her likeness, will offer one-on-one fencing lessons while aerospace engineer Jill Meyers will give a behind-the-scenes tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Center.

Founder of Malibu Seaside Chef, chef Gina Clarke-Helm give cooking lessons while celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkins will be doing makeovers.

Airbnb frequently holds contests and promotes its most unique and quirky listings. Within the past year, it offered one lucky couple the chance to spend a night inside the Louvre museum in Paris and held a contest for a chance to stay in the mansion in which Downton Abbey was shot in honor of the recently released movie.

But if the Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse sounds like your kind of stay, mark your calendar. Booking will open up at 11 a.m. PST on Oct. 23.

Email Veronika Bondarenko