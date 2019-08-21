Pink emoji house that caused neighborhood furor up for sale

If you thought you’ve heard the last of the bright pink emoji house, think again. The Manhattan beach duplex that caused a major neighborhood row is now on the market for $1.749 million.

The emojis and bright pink color were painted onto the facade of the property after a group of neighbors reported owner Kathryn Kidd to the city for hosting short-term rentals. As short-term rentals like Airbnb are illegal in Manhattan Beach, the city investigated and fined Kidd $4,000 in May.

While neighbors called the paint job an eyesore and even accused Kidd of purposefully painting the exaggerated eyelashes to caricature neighbor Susan Weiland, she has repeatedly denied doing it in retaliation. It was, according to Kidd, merely a fun way to brighten up the property.

As first reported by the Los Angeles Times, the property appeared on Zillow with an asking price of $1.749 million. After buying it for $1.35 million in March 2018, Kidd has listed it once before, for $1.99 million in December — before the neighborhood fight began. The new Zillow listing description does not mention the fiasco with the emojis.

“Built in 1931, this well-maintained building has undergone various upgrades within the last year,” it reads instead. “New hardwood flooring, countertops, stainless steel appliances, etc.”

The artist who painted the emojis originally had an Instagram caption saying the emojis were a “pretty message” for neighbors who are “constantly ratting [one] out.”

“Are your neighbors constantly ratting you out? Have they cost you thousands in fines? Have you wanted to tell them off lately?” wrote Z The Art in a since-deleted post. “Why risk a case, when you can hire me to paint them a pretty message?”

