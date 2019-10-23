Home prices continue to rise, albeit at a slower pace: FHFA

Prices were up 0.2% month-over-month in August and 4.6% year-over-year, according to data released Wednesday
Single-family home prices climbed 0.2 percent month-over-month in August and were up 4.6 percent year-over-year, according to the latest data from the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). Despite the increases, price appreciation is actually slowing across the country.

Prices increased annually in all nine census divisions that FHFA tracks, with the Pacific division reporting the highest increase at 6.5 percent and the Middle Atlantic reporting the smallest increase at 3.9 percent.

This chart from FHFA shows the price increases from August 2018 to August 2019 (pictured left, in red) are much smaller in almost every division than the price increases from August 2017 to August 2018. | Credit: FHFA

FHFA’s home price index measures changes in single-family house prices, using a weighted, repeat-sales statistical technique to analyze transaction data from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

