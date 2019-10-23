Single-family home prices climbed 0.2 percent month-over-month in August and were up 4.6 percent year-over-year, according to the latest data from the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). Despite the increases, price appreciation is actually slowing across the country.

Prices increased annually in all nine census divisions that FHFA tracks, with the Pacific division reporting the highest increase at 6.5 percent and the Middle Atlantic reporting the smallest increase at 3.9 percent.

FHFA’s home price index measures changes in single-family house prices, using a weighted, repeat-sales statistical technique to analyze transaction data from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

