Build client relationships one unexpected detail at a time

When you’re selling high-end homes and delivering luxury service, it may be the little details that matter most. And while these details can be tangible gifts or aesthetic touches, they don’t have to be: it can be enough just to connect with clients through sincere, authentic interactions.

For Ingrid Hart, sales associate at Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, nothing is more important than active listening during the buying process — and once her clients move into their new home, she’s mindful to touch base periodically. “I keep in contact with them monthly, and then every three months, six months, and then a year,” she says. “It’s very important to have a balance in keeping in touch so you’re not overbearing.”

Hart has more advice for her fellow agents. For instance, she always makes time to send clients a handwritten note once they’ve lived home for a month. She cautions colleagues never to pre-write what they’ll say to a client, as canned messages can come across as disingenuous.

“Big accounts, small accounts — they all count,” she says. “And it really is important for people to understand that it wasn’t just a transaction and a commission; I actually care to go the extra step to make sure they feel valued.”

