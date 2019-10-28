Here's how real estate is celebrating Halloween this year

With the world’s spookiest holiday just around the corner, real estate professionals across the country are preparing for Halloween — both in terms of office decor and marketing opportunities.

In Texas, Re/Max agent Mariela Leija did spooky makeup for both herself and a fellow agent for their branch’s annual Halloween office party. The Catrina makeup, which mirrors traditional Mexican Day of the Dead sugar skull imagery, won first place in the party’s costume competition.

#Bearyteam @LeijaMariela took some time out of her busy Real Estate schedule to do a fellow Realtors makeup for Halloween. She knocked it out of the park. They won 1st place at the #halloweenparty. #notjustarealtor #multitalented #halloween #halloweenmakeup #makeupartist pic.twitter.com/X7FxmnYNYB — DanBearysyourealtor (@DanBearyremax) October 19, 2019

New York Compass agent Vickey Barron sent out a Halloween-themed word search puzzle for any past clients who have kids.

Lala Mahoney of Jameson Sotheby’s Realty in Chicago also put together small Halloween goody bags to give to her clients.

In Connecticut, Coldwell Banker agent Carol O’Hare is hosting an open house with Halloween-inspired treats and cider. The property is for sale so it’s a double marketing opportunity.

No tricks, only treats at this beautiful home! Stop by for an open house on Oct. 27 and enjoy a Halloween treat and cider. pic.twitter.com/oc9FXdlcdW — Carol O'Hare, Realtor (@carolorealtor) October 22, 2019

And in San Diego, lead-generation platform Zurple decked out its office with chains, spiders and plenty of sweet treats for all who stop by.

