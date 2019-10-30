DashCMA announces report sharing

DashCMA has launched a new feature for its quickly growing digital home pricing and market analysis solution.

Announced this week in a press release, dashCMA users now have the ability to share published CMAs (comparative market analyses) with their clients.

Previously, the company’s sleek, dynamic reports were designed to be presented in person.

“Traditionally, the delivery method of a CMA report has been a PDF report,” said dashCMA founder Karen Abram in the release. “Once sent or dropped off with a client, agents have no visibility concerning where their client focused their time within the report. There is no feedback loop or transparency.”

By sending a link to a buyer or seller, agents can provide hands-on access to the interactive dashboard used to create the reports. Agents are made aware of when the report is accessed and how the user has spent their time on the report dashboard. Clients can’t alter the comps in the report or access the MLS information used for it.

The dashCMA dashboard features include a geospatial radius tool that pulls in data from within a specific radius of the seller’s property as well as market gauges that show, at a glance, the average shelf life of properties, the pace of sales, rate of price changes and other key information.

The intent of the new feature is to help the buyer or seller understand in first person exactly what goes into creating a price strategy. If Zillow has taught the industry anything, it’s that real estate consumers want to know for themselves, which often means being able to physically interact with the data themselves.

The update also underscores DashCMA’s intrinsic value, which is to make important market information engaging and worthwhile to the people impacted by them.

DashCMA stands out for its ability to visually juggle a spectrum of critical market data points and present multiple explanations for a property’s value within a single web page. It also compares its results with Zestimates and Eppraisal. The software is offered as a benefit to members of many multiple listing services, including, CRMLS, SRAR and GLVAR.

Karen Abram is a Southern California real estate agent and former advertising executive for the film industry. Her product was also a finalist for the California Association of Realtors “What’s Next” Award.

Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.