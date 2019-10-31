Supercharge your team marketing plan with these five steps

Marketing plans have a purpose, but in order to achieve a team’s greatest success, it’s essential that everything is executed in sync with one another—not independently. The plan itself puts everyone on the same page, defines who you’re targeting and how you’re going to reach your audience. But to achieve the greatest amount of success, each team member needs to be in for the team. Not just themselves.

Whether it’s for a new listing or a branding campaign, supercharge your team’s marketing with these five steps.

Be Inclusive: Encourage and empower agents on your team to co-market and take pride in being part of the team, regardless of who’s listing on the team it is. Teams won’t reach their full potential if agents perform in a silo.

Power of consistent storytelling: It’s essential for all messaging to be simple and easily repeatable so that it may be adopted and retold verbatim by everyone on your team. Not only does consistency make storytelling genuinely effective, but it also builds trust and loyalty.

Amplify: Marketing is all about earning attention and one surefire way to do this is by amplification. From social media posts to PR hits, email blasts and receiving accolades, encourage each team member to reverberate content in an orchestrated fashion.

Collaboration: Sales environments often create a culture of competition (which has its pluses), but in order for a team to reach its full marketing potential, collaboration is the secret. Keep the spirit of competition but build your culture around partnership and working together.

Be Your Own Media: Successful marketing is dependent on being heard and getting people to respond. One of the best ways to do this is by originating and sharing your own content that engages with your current sphere and attracts a new audience. From newsletters and editorial style blog articles to Instagram posts and stories, originating content provides true value.

When fulfilled by everyone on the team, these five steps are destined to improve your sales pipeline, broaden your brand recognition and ultimately increase the bottom line of all of not just the collective team, but each of your team members.

F. Ron Smith and David Berg spearhead Smith & Berg Partners at Compass, comprising the leading luxury real estate team on the Westside of Los Angeles. Recently named to Variety Magazine’s Showbiz Real Estate Elite and The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 30 Real Estate agents, the 10-person team is among the most productive real estate teams by dollar volume in the country. Prior to partnering with David Berg, F. Ron Smith was one of the original founders of Partners Trust, a high-end real estate brokerage that grew to $10 billion in sales in less than a decade and sold to Pacific Union International in early 2018, which subsequently merged with tech real estate company Compass.