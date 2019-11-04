Each week, we talk to agents across the country about what they’ve learned along the way (and what they wish they had known as new agents). This week, pioneering NYC broker Ted Karagannis of Warburg Realty explains why keeping an open mind and letting the client take the lead can pay big dividends.
Lesson Learned: Never judge a book by its cover
