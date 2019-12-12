The Broker Connect track at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28-31, is an in-depth series of sessions and panel discussions revealing how top brokers hone in on their competitive advantage and navigate their biggest threats to succeed at the highest level.
Below, replay the Broker Connect sessions from last summer’s Inman Connect Las Vegas, and learn everything from tech solutions to growth strategies, tips on how to hire and manage effective agents and marketing techniques for building a timeless brand.
Taking Action Amid Change
Sherry Chris
Don’t Believe the Hype: Why iBuyers Might Not Be Public Enemy #1 After All
Ryan Gorman
Talent Wars: Why You Need to Rethink Recruiting to Win
Alan Atchley, Jasen Randell
How to Stop Your Brokerage from Becoming an Empty Nest
Kevin Markarian, Paul Aslanian
Hire, Fire, Evolve: Rethinking the Way Your Brokerage Staff is Structured
Mike Regan, Craig McClelland
Tech Tools Powering Front-End and Back-End Operations
Amy Yeckel, Casey Reagan
Get Your Money’s Worth: Making the Most of Your Franchise Relationship
Charis Moreno, Greg Fox, Jaime Hensley
10 Years After the Crash: What Did We Learn?
Joe Rand
