“We wanted to give the ‘You & Me & You’ song and video as our holiday gift to the local community,” said Tim Allen, founder of Coldwell Banker-linked Tim Allen Properties.

A California real estate agent paired with a indie folk band to make a heartfelt holiday music video about home.

Tim Allen, the founder of Coldwell Banker-linked Tim Allen Properties in Carmel (not to be confused with the famous actor and comedian Tim Allen), released the video featuring a young couple and their baby daughter coming home to visit family for Christmas.

The song, “You & Me & You,” was written by a real-life husband-and-wife duo called The Whiskey Wasps.

The video, in which Billy Schmidt and Rachel DuVall-Schmidt of the Wasps star with their daughter, also features a large French Country house with views of Pebble Beach Golf Course and nearby beach. The actual oceanfront house has five-bedrooms and is available as a by-the-month rental.

Allen, who specializes in luxury properties in the Carmel, Pebble Beach, and Monterey Peninsula region of coastal California, said he wanted to make a music video centered around a home and the memories it contains. He also makes a cameo appearance as one of the family members waiting for the young couple inside.

“Real estate is more than selling and leasing properties, it is about bringing people together and making memories in a home,” Allen said. “We wanted to give the ‘You & Me & You’ song and video as our holiday gift to the local community, as it showcases all the special qualities of our region that make it an ideal place to visit or call home.”

