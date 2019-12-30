As 2019 winds to a close, making New Year’s resolutions has an added sense of importance. It’s not just another new year ahead of us, it’s a new decade. Here are four resolutions you can put into practice right now that might transform your life and business.

1. Make your goal a daily pursuit

In order to make this resolution, you need to have a goal for yourself. Assuming you do, making it a daily pursuit is as simple as asking yourself each morning: “What am I doing today to get closer to reaching my goal?” For example, if your goal is to hit $200,000 in revenue this year, then what are you doing each day to get you there? Are you reaching out to potential clients? Are you creating exciting new ways for people to find you? If you haven’t planned any actions related to your goal, how can you incorporate them? If you need a constant, visible reminder, try writing your goal on a notecard and taping it onto your computer screen.

2. Develop balance

With smartphones, it’s easy to get carried away and work nonstop. But just because you can work 24/7 doesn’t mean you should. Set up boundaries for yourself and your clients. Decide when you’ll be accessible and working, and when you’ll be off. Give yourself permission to take time to unplug. Sure, emergencies happen, but they don’t have to be the norm. When you find a sustainable balance between being on and off, you’ll find greater focus when you’re working, and greater relaxation when you’re not.

3. Expand your expertise

Getting comfortable in your profession feels good. You feel confident in your decisions and calm in your execution. But don’t get too comfortable. The world around you is changing. If you don’t evolve with it, you can – and will – get left behind. To avoid this, identify areas you aren’t as knowledgeable about and challenge yourself to become more familiar with them. Maybe it’s putting more of an emphasis on your social media or learning about SEO. Or maybe it’s taking a class in interior design to enhance your staging skills. Whatever it might be, just find an intriguing aspect of the industry you don’t know much about – and then go and conquer it!

4. Give back

Finally, take the time to give back to your community. It can be a fulfilling experience and an excellent way to gain perspective. Not only does giving back help those around you, it can expand your network and even deliver mental health benefits. Remember, you don’t need to save the world in a day. Start small and volunteer a morning or afternoon of your time. The goodwill, gratitude and inner reward you receive from the experience may be just what you need to push through the more trying times.