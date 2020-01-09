Tallahassee, Fla. (Jan. 9, 2020) – Inman Group® announced five companies no more than two years old that will be part of Startup Alley at Inman Connect in New York, Jan. 28 – 31, 2020.

Inman Connect is a multi-day event where some 4,000 real estate professionals invest in themselves and their businesses, fostering relationships, exploring new solutions and growing their skill sets. Attendees include leading real estate franchises, independent brokers, MLS and association leaders, tech entrepreneurs and marketing executives.

“There are many new startups entering the space right now,” said Brad Inman, Publisher. “Startup Alley is their first opportunity to meet the industry, field test their product or service, and integrate what they learn from there.”

For more information and to apply for Startup Alley, please visit here. For more information on sponsorship and/or exhibitor opportunities at Inman Connect, please visit here.