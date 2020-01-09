Tallahassee, Fla. (Jan. 9, 2020) – Inman Group® announced five companies no more than two years old that will be part of Startup Alley at Inman Connect in New York, Jan. 28 – 31, 2020.
Inman Connect is a multi-day event where some 4,000 real estate professionals invest in themselves and their businesses, fostering relationships, exploring new solutions and growing their skill sets. Attendees include leading real estate franchises, independent brokers, MLS and association leaders, tech entrepreneurs and marketing executives.
“There are many new startups entering the space right now,” said Brad Inman, Publisher. “Startup Alley is their first opportunity to meet the industry, field test their product or service, and integrate what they learn from there.”
For more information and to apply for Startup Alley, please visit here. For more information on sponsorship and/or exhibitor opportunities at Inman Connect, please visit here.
Companies featured in Startup Alley will include:
BrokerAssist is the Gig Economy for real estate professionals! As the new go-to collaboration and referral network, BrokerAssist is a FREE mobile marketplace connecting agents and brokers in real-time for fractional assistance on deal specific tasks (showings, open houses, inspections, etc). Even more, BrokerAssist offers a FREE platform for on-demand referral opportunities nationwide! Broker/Owner? Contact us about a white label solution for your firm today!
Photo Perfect App is a Patent Pending process of exposure blending… multiple images to create a “Perfect Photo”…that’s better than any iPhone or Android photo...Guaranteed. $100 for anyone who can take a photo better than ours! Create a “Photo-Show” with personalized intro videos along with included multiple song choices. Ideal for Social Media/MLS.
Built for REALTORS looking to stay competitive and differentiate themselves. Focus on growing your business - Use AI to manage your calendar, documents, to-do lists, and emails. Be your client’s hero - Instantly provide clients with a portal for all their transaction data. Your system is your superpower, let us help you unleash it.
The SafeShowings APP captures a secure image of the potential buyer’s driver’s license. The SafeShowings APP will notify your emergency contacts with your exact location and the driver’s license will be on file. This approach deters criminal behavior against the Realtor and homeowner because the person intending to do harm will be trackable or will be deterred altogether.
ZYYAH is a new, free platform that aggregates all home living services for the benefit of consumers, agents and home professionals. ZYYAH allows homeowners to truly maximize their complete home living experience from home lifestyle enjoyment to home valuation/appreciation to home transacting. ZYYAH enables agents to earn more while servicing their clients better-- before, during and after the home sale/buy experience. ZYYAH… Home Living. Perfected.
Inman Connect New York will take place at the Marriott Marquis Times Square from Jan. 28-31, 2020. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact samantha.carducci@inman.com.
About Inman | Inman News is the leading real estate news source for real estate agents, Realtors, brokers, real estate executives, and real estate technology leaders who need the latest real estate news, insights and analysis to grow their business and stay ahead of the competition. For more information, visit www.inman.com.
Comments