Dec. 5, 2019 – Inman Group® announced the first round of exhibitors at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28 – 31, 2020.

Inman Connect is a multi-day event where more than 4,000 top performing real estate professionals invest in their business, shaping the year ahead by expanding their skill sets and deepening their referral networks. Attendees include leading real estate franchises, independent brokers, MLS and association leaders, tech entrepreneurs and marketing executives.

Companies serving real estate choose to exhibit at the event with the strategic goals of building awareness, showcasing thought leadership, and strengthening relationships with these top decision-makers.

“Our sponsors know the audience that comes to Inman Connect does so with very high expectations. They want to find solutions, products and partners to help them grow and differentiate. These sponsors are ready to meet those needs,” said CEO Josh Albertson.

