The new partnership will give thousands of title agents and escrow officers access to Notarize’s online and hybrid closings.

Notarize, a digital notary startup that wants to revolutionize the process of closing on a home, announced a new partnership that should give thousands of title agents access to digital closing technology.

The partnership will see Notarize team up with Stewart Title, a Texas-based firm that owns a variety of real estate service companies. According to a statement from Notarize, that means thousands of title agents who either work for Stewart Title or use the company as an underwriter will now have access to entirely digital, as well as “hybrid,” closing options.

A Notarize spokesperson told Inman Stewart Title has hundreds of offices and more than 3,000 agents and escrow officers. The new partnership consequently means a multitude of consumers who work with those real estate professionals will get access to online closing technology.

Notarized debuted entirely digital real estate closings in 2017. Last year, the company said it had facilitated more than $1 billion in fully digital closings using its technology.

The company launched hybrid closings in 2019. The hybrid option lets consumers sign much of their real estate paperwork digitally while still finalizing a transaction in the traditional way at their lender’s office.

Notarize and Stewart Title have been working together in a more limited capacity since 2017, and in that time have executed thousands of closings. However, Wednesday’s announcement marks the first time the two companies have inked a deal that formally makes Notarize Stewart’s platform of choice.

The deal is also just the latest in a string of partnerships from Notarize. In the last year alone, the company has teamed up with Ellie Mae, Guaranteed Rate and Fidelity National Financial.

In a statement Wednesday, Notarize Founder and CEO Pat Kinsel spoke highly of his company’s work thus far with Stewart Title, and ultimately expressed optimism about their future relationship.

“They created a vision for the future and worked tirelessly to provide consumers a better closing experience,” Kinsel said. “We’re proud to deepen our relationship with Stewart to take online closings to full scale in 2020.”

