On Wednesday, Arvin Haddad, Emil Hartoonian and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency listed a contemporary “Frank Lloyd Wright-meets-Mondrian” six-bed, eleven-bath craftsman in Hidden Hills, California, for $26.5 million.

While Hidden Hills has been home to celebrities in the past (like Kim Kardashian), this listing has a different kind of celebrity status that sets it apart: a 5,000-square-foot Star Wars-themed basement entertainment complex and home theater.

UK-based vintage toy expert and Star Wars podcaster Marc Airey told the Wall Street Journal after viewing photos of the property that it was most likely one of the most impressive private collections of its kind in the world. A 1/6 scale replica of an X-Wing fighter — a starfighter used by the Rebel Alliance against the Galactic Empire — that hovers over the basement lounge area alone would likely garner tens of thousands of dollars if auctioned, Airey estimated.

Aerial View of the property One of the property's living areas The property's kitchen Close up view of the property's waterfall Hidden Hills' only observatory is in the property's backyard A snowtrooper guarding the stairs leading to the family room A circular display case in the basement holds about 30 largely custom helmets for clone and stormtroopers Most of the collection could be sold with the house for an additional, undisclosed sum, but the owner will keep a few sentimental items Wall-to-wall collectibles of Star Wars action figures C-3PO and R2-D2 watch over the entrance to the home theater

In total, the basement display contains hundreds of unique commissions by different artists and prop-makers, including over 40 life-size figures and various scenes from the movies.

The basement’s stunning attention to detail is transporting, and what really gives the listing “a differentiating factor,” as Haddad told the Journal. Before the project began, the basement’s designer was required to watch the movie series to prepare for the task ahead.

In order to access the basement, guests take an elevator that seemingly deposits them onto Tatooine to be greeted by its inhabitants — a Tusken Raider, a storm trooper and Jawa, a desert scavenger.

The home theater’s ceiling mimics the view from the cockpit of a TIE Fighter, and the theater’s wall tiles were crafted by custom molds that are an accurate replica of the surface of the Death Star from the original film.

Although the basement collection is impressive on its own, the property contains several other noteworthy features. The basement also hosts a custom-built music studio with acoustically insulated walls, raised floors, and more.

The property’s indoor/outdoor pool contains a grotto, waterfall and waterslide. Additionally, the listing includes a fully-equipped mirrored gym, full-size tennis/multi-sport court and Hidden Hills’ only stargazing observatory in the three-acre backyard.

Email Lillian Dickerson

