This is what it's like to live in Kanye West's $60M mansion

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s $60 million estate is a new level of custom. The floors alone are made of Belgian plaster that can only be repaired by a special crew flown in especially from Europe.

Recently, Forbes writer Zack O’Malley Greenburg had a chance to visit the all-white home — once you go inside the Hidden Hills estate, you discover its alabaster walls and custom Belgian plaster floors.

And yet even the famous couple are worried about scuffs. Greenburg was asked to put special cloth booties on his shoes to enter the home to prevent damage to the floors, which can only be repaired by a crew from Belgium. The library, meanwhile, is full of fashion books while the hallways resemble the archways found in monasteries.

“The house was all him,” Kardashian told Greenburg, referring to West. “I’ve never seen anyone that pays such attention to detail.”

This isn’t the first time the home has been the talk of the town. Back in April, Kardashian gave a tour of her house for Vogue. After viewers noticed that the sinks were completely flat, Kardashian did a follow-up social media post explaining that they were actually concave and had a tiny slit for the water to run into.

The home, which West and Kardashian reportedly purchased for $20 million in 2014, is a constant source of interest among both their fans and architecture junkies — everything in it is custom-made to the family’s notorious ultra-luxury tastes.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

