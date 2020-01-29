After a year that saw revenue more than double, digital marketing company Ylopo announces the launch of DyVa to automate video creation and advertising for agents at Inman Connect New York.

Digital marketing company Ylopo revealed at Inman Connect New York Dynamic Video Ads, or DyVA, a product that quickly produces and publishes branding and lead engagement videos for real estate agents.

Over the past 12 months, the company has more than doubled in revenue and experienced an 85 percent growth in customer volume. What better time to announce a new product?

DyVa makes it easy for agents to populate social media feeds with playful or poignant videos. Templates can be chosen to promote new listings, celebrate a holiday, announce a closing or promote an open house.

Creating a video is pretty simple, starting with only an MLS number or Listing ID. Once the listing’s information is confirmed and agent information is input, all that’s left is deciding on a campaign budget.

Ylopo’s products have primarily centered on lead capture, but DyVa includes branding videos, too. With a video production team creating three to four options each month, Ylopo can supply customers with an ongoing library of unique and trendy video assets. Think of them as video listicles or commercials that resemble catchy Pinterest boards.

From a suite on the 37th floor of the Marriott Marquis in Times Square, Ylopo demonstrated its new product’s user experience, which should be seamless for existing customers to adopt. No new major alterations have been made to how the Mission Control backend looks or functions. Company executives also provided some insights from six months of beta testing.

One sample revealed that a mere $65 spend for an engagement video resulted in 2,500 impressions and 510 completions, meaning the number of times a video was watched until its end. Another agent saw 15 percent increase in open house visits after it was promoted exclusively using DyVa.

Branding video results also seem to be more effective, with on beta test showing that $100 campaign resulted in 15,000 impressions, 12,500 views and 10,000 completions.

Granted, results will vary depending on a user’s existing audience and sphere of influence. However, video can be a highly effective way to increase both.

Ylopo has integrated DyVa into its standard Mission Control dashboard. There are plans to create video templates for those brokerages that have their own iBuyer programs and offer custom services to create and market longer marketing videos. A video-driven “digital recruiting machine” is also in the works.

