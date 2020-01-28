Watch the livestream from Inman Connect New York today through Friday by joining Inman Select. Get full access to all Inman news stories and video content for the half-off price of $99.

It’s that time of year when real estate professionals and tech experts descend upon the Times Square Marriott Marquis for Inman Connect New York.

Inman Connect New York 2020 is residential real estate’s leading event, drawing hundreds of speakers to the Big Apple to discuss the state of the industry and how to succeed in an increasingly technologically driven world. From Jan. 28-31, hundreds of speakers will take the stage to inform and inspire attendees.

We invite all attendees to share their experiences in the Inman Connect app (available on Apple App Store and Google Play) and on social media using the hashtags #ICNY.

The Inman editorial team will be covering all the proceedings live from New York on our website. Check Inman.com for the latest articles from the conference.

Tuesday, January 28

Marketing heavy hitters from eXp, Sotheby’s and RE/MAX took the stage to kick off Inman Connect New York on Tuesday and discuss the top marketing trends, visions and tips for agents.

On the Inman Connect New York 2020 stage, Coldwell Banker CMO David Marine shared the process behind the company’s 40-year rebrand.

“The community aspect has always been really critical,” Grace Ouma-Cabezas said at this year’s Inman Connect New York.

A duo of real estate veterans share tips on dealing with type-A personalities at Inman Connect New York.

Consumers are gravitating to mobile phones, while new tech like voice interfaces and smart TVs are on the rise as well.

Email Inman