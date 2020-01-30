HomeServices of America executive chairman Ron Peltier urged real estate professionals at ICNY to focus on the customer experience if they want to survive a changing industry.

Real estate’s evolution in recent years has placed agents’ profits “at risk,” one industry leader argued Tuesday morning, meaning that they need to evolve into more comprehensive service providers who focus on customer experience.

Ron Peltier, executive chairman of HomeServices of America, laid out his argument at Inman Connect New York during a session titled “Staying the Course and Not Getting Distracted.” The idea, he said, is that new technologies have, among other things, made listings ubiquitous — and thus reduced the gatekeeper role agents used to play.

And that means “our industry is maybe vulnerable where we are.”

