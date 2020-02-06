Trelora, a discount brokerage that offers flat fees to customers, will expand into Raleigh, North Carolina, it was announced.

The brokerage currently operates in Denver and Seattle, serving areas along the Colorado Front Range from Ft. Collins to Colorado Springs and the I-70 corridor in Colorado, and the Greater Seattle metro area in Washington.

“Trelora sees an incredible opportunity to serve the Raleigh community as an alternative to the traditional real estate model,” the company stated in a press release. “While Raleigh is one of the fastest growing real estate markets in the country and is increasingly well known as a desirable place to live, there are few modern solutions to help people buy and sell homes with excellent service at a reasonable price.”

The Denver-based brokerage has been operating since 2011 and boasts low flat fees, rather than the traditional 6 percent agent commission. In the Denver area, the seller fee is $3,000 and in Seattle it’s $4,000. Trelora’s press release also states that buyers pay nothing out of pocket, and on average, get $12,500 cash back at closing.

In February 2019, Trelora’s founder and former CEO, Joshua Hunt, resigned and told Inman then that, “the time has come to find a leader who can maximize and unlock Trelora’s true potential.”

Since then, CEO and Chief Financial Officer Brady Miller has been at the helm of the brokerage.

“We’re ecstatic about expanding to Raleigh!” Miller said in a statement. “We know we can have a huge impact in providing this growing community with our spectacular service and savings.”

Trelora’s expansion follows that of another flat-fee brokerage. Earlier this week, Homie announced $23 million in Series B equity financing, that will allow the company to expand into Las Vegas and two other markets in 2020, still to be determined.

