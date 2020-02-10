The mortgage originator/servicer is hiring Ginger Wilcox as its first chief experience officer since the company launched in 2015.

Home Point Financial, a national non-bank mortgage originator and servicer, announced on Monday the hiring of Ginger Wilcox as the company’s first-ever Chief Experience Officer (CXO).

“Over the last decade, Ginger has helped disruptive companies in real estate and mortgage push the boundaries of innovation to deliver better experiences for consumers, loan officers, and real estate agents,” Willie Newman, chief executive officer of Home Point, said in a statement.

In the new role, Wilcox will be tasked with driving company growth across the organization. Wilcox most recently worked at Capsilon, a mortgage software provider acquired by Ellie Mae in October 2019, where she served as senior vice president for two years. Prior to this role, Wilcox was chief marketing officer and chief industry officer at Sindeo, a consumer-direct mortgage startup, from 2014 to 2017. Before that, she served as director of industry marketing and relations at Trulia from 2011 to 2014.

In 2019, Wilcox received the Most Powerful Women in FinTech award from Progress in Lending, as well as the HousingWire Women of Influence in Housing Award.

Home Point is a subsidiary of Home Point Capital LP, a financial services holding company founded in 2014. The company claims to keep over 95 percent of originated loans for in-house servicing, and boasts that staff have increased by more than three times their original number when the company started in 2015. In January 2020, Home Point was awarded a 2020 Ellie Mae Innovation Award for Digital Mortgage Automation for their partnership with Capsilon to increase underwriting speed.

“I look forward to bringing my years of expertise in real estate, mortgage, and technology to the new CXO role,” Wilcox said in a statement.

