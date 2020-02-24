Want to truly understand the change happening in the residential real estate industry? Real estate industry analyst Mike DelPrete, and Inman, are pleased to present the answer.

Today marks the debut of Mike DelPrete’s State of the Industry Report 2020. The report builds on the keynote talk DelPrete delivered at Inman Connect New York on January 29, 2020. It includes new commentary on 65 slides and 17 fresh slides of data. It’s full of actionable insights for agents, brokers, entrepreneurs, investors, finance professionals, and anybody who needs to know what the real estate market of tomorrow looks like.

The State of the Industry Report, which is available now for instant download, costs $499. It includes:

A comprehensive, up-to-date iBuyer scorecard, with fresh figures from Zillow and Opendoor

Detailed data on alternative brokerage models like Redfin and Compass

Key themes to watch for in 2020, including the rise of the hybrid iBuyer

A deep dive into the petri dish of real estate innovation, Phoenix

“Speaking to the Inman Connect audience is always one of the high points of my year, and now I’m extremely pleased to be bringing an even greater depth of insights about the business to the entire Inman audience,” DelPrete says.

DelPrete is a global real estate tech strategist, a former tech entrepreneur, and a scholar-in-residence at the University of Colorado Boulder. He’s spent the better part of the past five years studying and analyzing the rapidly changing real estate landscape.

If you want to understand the current state of disruption in the industry, you must read this report. Take the report, learn, and share its findings with your team and clients.

Download Mike DelPrete's State of the Industry 2020 Report now.

