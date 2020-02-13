Although the median home price in Honolulu’s Manoa neighborhood is $1.2 million, the seller of 2234 University Ave. is willing to bet that some might pay a bit more for the home where President Barack Obama spent his time toddling around from the ages of three to six.

Obama’s childhood home, which last sold for $1.3 million in 2006, is now being listed for $2.2 million, Realtor.com reports.

“President Barack Obama lived here!” the listing boasts. “This is the cozy but stately childhood home of the former president, 1964-67, his only single-family dwelling in the U.S. during his formative years.”

The 1,976-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom Craftsman housed the young Obama and his mother, Ann Dunham, while she attended the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Although the home is modest by most means, it does contain a 292-square-foot detached cottage, which the listing notes could be used either for guests or as a source of rental income.

The living room includes hardwood floors, French doors, and windows along one full wall The back of the house opens to a spacious backyard The home's modest kitchen

The home also features a 334-square-foot lanai (a Hawaiian roofed porch) opening out onto a spacious backyard. Hardwood floors in the living room and French doors in some rooms make up the home’s notable design features. In addition, the listing points out that the house is situated within walking distance of elementary schools, private schools, parks and shopping options.

Realtor.com notes that the kitchen and baths could use some updating, and judging by the listing photos, more elaborate cooks might find themselves wanting more space to work with.

The listing is being represented by Alan Christopher, Realtor for CBI Residential Services, Inc.

Email Lillian Dickerson