A groovy, 1970s-style condo that hasn’t changed in 40 years just hit the market for $375,000 in California.

Everything but the ceiling in the 1,800-square-foot unit outside of San Diego is in bright avocado green — green carpet, green wallpaper, green furniture, green cabinets and even green handrails on a large spiral staircase. At the time the condo was built in 1974, these types of psychedelic colors and over-the-top interior design trends were all the rage.

“Whoever buys the property “MUST love green or bring your paint brush,” reads the listing description. It is located in the Country Villas West complex at 23645 Country Villa Road.

Agent Nancy Maranan, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has been advertising it as a vintage delight. Along with the groovy color, the property also has a kitchen with a wide counter, glass walls and geometric prints on the walls.

“Everything is vintage—even the magazine on the coffee table is 30 years old,” Maranan told realtor.com. “It’s a true time capsule.”

The original owners have bought the unit as a vacation property in the 1970s but, not using it much, closed it off and left it in its original condition. That untouched and now rarely-seen psychedelic style made it a hit among real estate and design aficionados and remains the most popular listing on realtor.com.

