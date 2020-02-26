Brandon Doyle and Colton Pratt scoured the Consumer Electronics Show to uncover the best, most exciting products coming down the pike. This week, Arlo, the security camera and doorbell company, introduced a new line of products at CES.

In this weekly column, hosts Brandon Doyle, Doyle Real Estate Team with RE/MAX Results, and Colton Pratt, project manager, walk through smart-home products and showcase their capabilities while reviewing pros and cons.

Like kitchen and bathroom products, it’s always a good time to learn about the latest in home security. Arlo, the security camera and doorbell company, introduced a new line of products at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show this January. We have yet to test them.

The Arlo Pro 3

The new Arlo Pro 3 security camera is designed to provide home and small business owners with a high-performance, simple, wireless security solution.

It features a very high-resolution, 2K camera, and it even has a spotlight and nightvision built in and a super-wide, 160-degree field of view.

The Pro 3 was engineered to work both indoors and outdoors, and anyone can easily install it in minutes and monitor their home from anywhere by using the Arlo app.

The company says that “Pro 3 also includes a new Smart Hub that securely manages network traffic to the camera in addition to enhancing power and WiFi performance for better range and battery life.”

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera

The all-new Arlo Pro 3 floodlight camera is an extension of Arlo’s smart-home security ecosystem, and it was recently selected as a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree. It’s the first wireless kind of floodlight security camera on the market.

The Arlo Pro 3 floodlight camera implements a variety of features to clearly identify and alert who or what is outside a user’s home.

Some of its features include: a powerful LED that lights up a wide area, an ability to zoom in on objects, a two-way audio system that allows visitors to hear and speak with homeowners remotely, an ability for homeowners to trigger their sirens remotely or automatically during an event, a rechargeable battery and custom controls.

Arlo Video Doorbell

The Arlo Video Doorbell was designed with a vertical field-of-view, allowing users to get a bigger, more precise picture of their front porch, the humans on it as well as packages on the ground — all at the same time. It was a hit with CNET in December.

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — Re/Max Results in Minneapolis and co-author of Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.