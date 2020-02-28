The Offer Optimizer service gives clients the opportunity to sell to an iBuyer, on the open market, or not even sell, all with the help of a local agent.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties announced Wednesday a new iBuyer service for Arizona home sellers. The firm’s new service, Offer Optimizer, will allow clients a variety of options in their home sale: to sell to an iBuyer, on the open market, or not sell at all, all with the help of a local agent.

“Our new iBuyer service allows Arizona homeowners to push a button and receive multiple offers instantly,” Mark Stark, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties, said in a statement. “Offer Optimizer gives our clients more options, and it’s enhanced with the local expertise and high-quality service our agents provide to help homeowners maximize their selling opportunity.”

Offer Optimizer, provided through a partnership with zavvie, an iBuyer platform, will enable clients to compare their selling options in one place and decide what works best for their situation. Zavvie currently provides Offer Optimizer services to several other brokerages across the U.S., including Allen Tate Realtors, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties, Realty Austin and RE/MAX Alliance.

“Homeowners get full transparency,” Stark said in a statement. “They can see what it looks like to sell their home to an iBuyer, sell their home on the open market, or even choose not to sell.”

Gordon Miles, president and COO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties, cited data from the 2019 iBuyer Consumer Survey conducted by the Houston Association of Realtors, which found that 41 percent of sellers would consider an iBuyer offer. Still, 92 percent of survey respondents have used or plan to use a Realtor when selling their home, showing that working with an agent is still a key part of the home selling process.

“We know from research that homeowners want the help of a professional real estate agent when they sell, including when they sell a home to an iBuyer,” Miles said in a statement. “We are giving consumers what they are asking for: all the options and a professional agent who is focused on their client’s needs throughout the entire process.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties is an independently owned and operated Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices affiliate and is the largest independently owned franchise in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network. It is a part of Americana Holdings, which includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms contain 32 offices and over 3,500 real estate sales executives, and sold a combined $5.5 billion in properties in 2019.

“By expanding their real estate services with Offer Optimizer, [Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties] are giving their clients more options than their competitors,” Lane Hornung, CEO and founder of zavvie, said in a statement. “BHHS Arizona Properties is setting the highest bar for how homes are sold in Arizona.”

Email Lillian Dickerson