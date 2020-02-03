Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate, an Illinois-based brokerage with 17 offices across the Chicago suburbs, is partnering with Moving Station to bring QuickBuy to its clients.

Presented as an alternative to the traditional home-sale process, QuickBuy pairs homeowners with an agent and then gives them an immediate offer on their home, as reported by Chicago’s Daily Herald.

It works like this: A broker visits the house to make sure it qualifies for the program, generates an offer, and if the owner accepts, sells the house for them in what can be as little as 14 days.

There is also the QuickBuy Lock option, which gives sellers time to try to sell the home for a better price for 150 days but also lets them fall back on the initial offer if they can’t.

The brokerage said that it wanted to give its clients an alternative option for selling their homes.

“Our business has always focused on the needs of consumers and adding an instant buying option is just one more way to respond to our clients and give them more choice and control over the sale of their home,” said Aaron Starck, president of Starck Real Estate, in a press statement.

“The web is increasingly crowded with real estate algorithms and home value estimates, but the majority of consumers look to their local real estate broker for superior market intel and trusted guidance for their real estate transaction,” he continued.

Homeowners are not charged to receive a QuickBuy offer, and if they choose to decline it, they are presented with other sale options through the same brokerage.

“We maintain excellent relationships with thousands of brokers nationwide and as a Chicago-based company, we could not ask for a better and more respected partner than Starck Real Estate to launch QuickBuy in the local marketplace,” Dan Amdur, CEO of Moving Station said in a press statement.

