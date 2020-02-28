Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, Mike DelPrete and Inman released the State of the Industry Report. In it, DelPrete mentions that the iBuyer segment has doubled every year since 2017. What should agents be doing?

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

What does this growth mean for agents? Nicole shares a personal experience from her market, and Byron discusses how agents and brokers should be reacting. Using an iBuyer aggregator such as OfferBarn is something he believes all agents should do.

They also discuss how Americans are more confident in their real estate investment; 84 percent of people say homeownership is a priority.

Marketeer of the week

For the win: Keller Williams released its consumer app this week, giving users a portal-like experience.