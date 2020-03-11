The nation’s largest real estate holding company signed a five-year agreement with Mindtree to act as its enterprise IT vendor.

Realogy, the nation’s largest real estate holding company, announced Wednesday it signed a five-year pact with global tech firm Mindtree for enterprise information technology (IT) services.

The two companies have previously worked together, and the new agreement is an extension of the working relationship.

“As part of our scale we have historically worked with many Enterprise IT vendors,” Dave Gordon, the chief technology officer at Realogy, told Inman. “Based on the commitment Mindtree has shown us, as well as the mutually beneficial relationship we’ve developed, this agreement consolidates our multiple vendor structure into one strategic relationship with a vendor that we view as a true partner to our IT organization.”

Under Realogy’s direction, Mindtree will work on application development, managed services, digital infrastructure support and technology testing services, according to a release. Mindtree will bring its Digital Pumpkin platform, a collaborative digital environment where teams can create solutions to support the tech side of the business, to support Realogy’s business ideas.

Like many companies in the industry, Realogy has further committed to technology development in the past year, including the launch of a new customer relationship management tool and consumer-facing websites, earlier this year.

Mindtree is a two-decade-old global technology consulting firm, operating in 18 countries with headquarters in India and New Jersey, where Realogy is located as well.

“With technology offerings being an increasingly important differentiator for real estate services companies, we are excited to assist Realogy in its next phase of platform development,” S. N. Subrahmanyan, vice chairman of Mindtree, said in a statement. “We look forward to helping Realogy achieve its business objectives and help better equip Realogy’s affiliated real estate brokers and their independent real estate agents with tools to enable them to maximize their productivity.”

Outside of their partnership with Realogy, Mindtree is also contending with the global spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). A Mindtree employee in Bengaluru, India, was recently found to have tested positive for the illness, but had self-isolated and hadn’t been to the office since returning home from an overseas trip.

