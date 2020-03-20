Perhaps now more than ever, the prospect of feeling stuck is closing in on us as we’re socially distancing and staying in closed quarters together. Today, on Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch, Ben Kinney discussed his training for keeping yourself rut-free.
Here are a few tips. Download the worksheet below to play along.
- Exercise daily
- Don’t drink calories
- Don’t sleep too much or too little
- Never skip meals
- Don’t allow negativity around you
- Journal
- Pray
- Say what you’re grateful for
- Review written goals daily
- Laugh daily
- Personal growth
- Do a hobby daily
- Focus on others
- Protect and limit alone time
- Don’t work more than 50 hours a week
