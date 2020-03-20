Perhaps now more than ever, the prospect of feeling stuck is closing in on us as we’re socially distancing and staying in closed quarters together. Today, on Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch, Ben Kinney discussed his training for keeping yourself rut-free.

Here are a few tips. Download the worksheet below to play along.

Exercise daily Don’t drink calories Don’t sleep too much or too little Never skip meals Don’t allow negativity around you Journal Pray Say what you’re grateful for Review written goals daily Laugh daily Personal growth Do a hobby daily Focus on others Protect and limit alone time Don’t work more than 50 hours a week

Download the worksheet here.