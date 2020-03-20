Every day, as part of his daily routine, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community.

Every day, as part of his daily routine, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry.

Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

Think of the Daily Dispatch as Brad reporting from the front lines of the current moment: urgent, uncut and sometimes imperfect, but all the better to get you right to the meat of the matter in the spirit of getting through all this together. Some conversations will be longer, some shorter, but the idea is the same: to help clarify what’s happening around us and what you can be doing to strengthen your business in the weeks and months to come.

Today, in the first Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Ben Kinney.

Ben Kinney is owner of the Ben Kinney Companies, which owns real estate brokerages around the world. He is an entrepreneur, business builder, mentor and coach to many in the industry. He is always in service helping the industry embrace change and move forward.

Please let us know what you think.