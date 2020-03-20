The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) advised members against holding open houses to help minimize the spread of coronavirus in a statement released on Thursday.

Although REBGV had previously urged members to follow Canadian government recommendations regarding limiting social interactions in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, Thursday was the first day the board made such an explicit recommendation.

“Realtors want to do their part to help prevent the spread of illness in our communities and to meet the housing needs of residents in a responsible way,” Ashley Smith, REBGV president, said in a statement.

REBGV’s statement also included suggestions to make buyers and sellers aware of virtual tour options and for conducting thorough sanitzation measures when showing homes to interested buyers.

The announcement came a day after Canada and the U.S. reached an agreement to close the border to non-essential travel.

As of Friday afternoon, Canada’s coronavirus case count reached 846 infected persons and 10 deaths.

“We’ve heard from some in the community who are unhappy that their Realtors are not holding Open Houses,” Smith said in a statement. “To those people, we ask for your understanding given the public health crisis we all face today.”

Email Lillian Dickerson