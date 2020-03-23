Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Boardman Realty broker/owner Teresa BoardamanTeresa owns her own small real estate brokerage and writes for Inman News. She is the ultimate straight shooter. In this episode, Boardman talks about the current climate for buying and selling real estate, and what she thinks of open houses moving forward.

Want to be the first to get The Brad Inman Daily Dispatch? Subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Stitcher

Latest Episodes

Daily Dispatch: Brad Inman and Compass CEO Robert Reffkin
Daily Dispatch: Brad Inman and BHG CEO Sherry Chris
Daily Dispatch: Brad Inman and Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider
Welcome to Brad Inman's Daily Dispatch
Have you subscribed to Inman’s new podcast?