Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Boardman Realty broker/owner Teresa Boardaman. Teresa owns her own small real estate brokerage and writes for Inman News. She is the ultimate straight shooter. In this episode, Boardman talks about the current climate for buying and selling real estate, and what she thinks of open houses moving forward.

