Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by T3 Sixty chairman and CEO Stefan Swanepoel. Calling in from his Hawaii home, Swanepoel reflects on his experiences, recalling world tragedies of the past, and speaks to the resilience of the human race in the face of crisis: “People are very helpful. People stand together. Society stands together and they power through it.”

Want to be the first to get The Brad Inman Daily Dispatch? Subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Stitcher