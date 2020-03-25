In tough times, be candid and honest with employees and clients, Stone says.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Williston Financial Group president and CEO Pat Stone. WFG was quick to mandate work from home policies while still maintaining high service standards. Stone attributes this balance to being candid and honest with his employees and clients. 

