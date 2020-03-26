Kelman expands on the importance of representing Redfin client’s homes through any means necessary.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Glenn Kelman, CEO of Redfin. As ibuying has come to a halt in the face of crisis, Kelman expands on the importance of representing Redfin client’s homes through any means necessary in the digital channels.

