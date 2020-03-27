Although many brokerages are offering online training to their agents, some companies are providing online training services to any agent who’s interested.

Although many individual brokerages are offering online training courses to their agents during this time of social distancing, some companies are opening up their webinars and other online training services to any agent who’s interested.

We’ve rounded up a comprehensive list of webinars and online training courses available to agents and other real estate professionals right now while business is put on pause. Take a look at some of the options below.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Tom Ferry has launched a new training program for real estate professionals that includes weekly webinars, marketing and business plans, tips for negotiating with and keeping clients calm and strategies for operating a business remotely. Monthly cost of the program starts at $99 and participants have no obligation to subscribe beyond one month if they so choose. The program is currently set to run for four months, but Ferry has also stated that he’ll provide the service for as long as necessary.

Leader’s Edge, which has been offering agent and management training for over 20 years, has available 16 hours of training videos, notes, scripts and templates for agents and brokers at a current rate of $125 for single agents with the promo code HALFOFF. The company’s Agent Success App, currently being offered for free, also provides agents with trackable daily and monthly activities to help them achieve their income goals. Leader’s Edge also provides virtual group and one-on-one coaching sessions starting at $95 per month.

Although Realtor Magazine’s archived webinars are now a few years old (the oldest go back as far as 2009), many of them are still relevant to today’s real estate professional. The magazine has compiled several webinars from different sources like Keller Williams, Freddie Mac and The Entrust Group, that cover topics from how to modernize your business to tips for converting online leads. These webinars are all available for free.

The National Association of Realtors is offering a few different courses and webinars on its website, and as part of its Right Tools, Right Now coronavirus response program, many of these are either at no cost or a very discounted cost from their original price to support members during this uncertain time.

The Van Education Center offers state-specific continuing education and professional development courses online for real estate professionals. Right now the company is offering a 30 percent discount on all courses with packages ranging anywhere from $7 to $69, depending on the training.

Kaplan similarly offers online continuing education and professional development courses for real estate professionals. Most, however, are on the pricier end of the spectrum, averaging around $400 per course.

The UBC Sauder School of Business offers a variety of short online self-study and webinar-based professional development courses ranging from about $60-$130 each, tailored for the Canada-based real estate professional. You will need to register in order to take a course, which is typically processed in one business day, according to the school’s website.

CoreNet Global offers several on-demand training modules in a variety of topics from leadership style to accountability at work, all with a focus on corporate real estate. To access training modules, you’ll need a CoreNet Global user profile, which is free to register for.

OnCourse has several online, state-specific courses for real estate professionals, starting as low as about $13 to more extensive training packages of $116. Topics include technology and privacy issues, communications and case studies in topics like law and specialty areas of real estate. Now through March 31, the company is offering 35 percent off all online education courses with promo code LEARNFROMHOME.

The CCIM Institute offers a few free, 1-hour long commercial real estate courses on its website about general commercial real estate topics. However, the institute also offers many more specific and more detailed online courses that cost anywhere from about $30 to upwards of $100 each.

The commercial real estate publication has several different webinars archived on its website. To watch the webinars, you will need to register for them by submitting some basic information like your name, email address, and your company, but once you do so, you can access the webinars for free instantly.

The Secrets of Top Selling Agents website contains a host of free webinars from leaders in the industry from Tom Ferry to Gary Keller. Webinar topics are just as varied as the presenters, and there’s ample material to peruse for the idle agent. Most webinars are about one hour to 90 minutes long.

Commercial Property Executive has an ample library of archived webinars targeted at commercial real estate professionals. These webinars are free, but some do require going through the step of registering them before being able to view them.

BoomTown has several live, free webinars coming up in the upcoming months, with topics that vary from tech-based to planning ahead for 2021. The company’s website also has several free archived webinars available right now on-demand, once you register with your email address.

The Residential Real Estate Council has a robust library of archived webinars, all helpfully organized by topical categories. While some are available for free, others will cost $60 to view. The Residential Real Estate Council also notes how many continuing education credits each webinar provides.

The real estate management software company is offering live webinars at the beginning of April specific to dealing with COVID-19 and its impact on real estate. Separate webinars will be available in both multifamily and commercial subject areas, and it’s free to register.

Bayfield, a company that develops leadership, finance and management trainings, also has a variety of largely introductory real estate-related webinars in their archives and live webinars to come in the next few months. These are free to register, and a few focus on topics relevant to international markets, for those interested in branching out to these markets.

The D.C.-based nonprofit has several upcoming live webinars on topics like real estate development, financial analysis, and mixed-use development, to name a few, as well as on-demand webinars that can be viewed at any time. Pricing is on a sliding scale, depending on whether or not you’re a member of the ULI, a government worker, or a nonprofit member, but prices generally range from about $350 to $525 per program.

Planon, a global software provider, also houses a few real estate management and property management-themed webinars on its website. These webinars are free, but registration is required to view them.

The Multi-Housing News website contains a series of archived, on-demand webinars for free, ranging from topics on learning more about millennials’ housing desires to increasing a listing’s digital curb appeal. Some of these webinars can be viewed with one click, while others need to be registered for before accessing the video.

Realcomm has a variety of real estate and tech-related live webinars coming up in the next few weeks. Some webinars will be conducted specifically with coronavirus issues in mind, while others focus on AI-enabled buildings and data. These webinars are available for free, but require registration.

Realvolve, a residential real estate CRM, has several free webinars on-demand available for real estate professionals. Topics vary from leadership to productivity to leads and more.

The Core, a mortgage coaching and real estate coaching company, offers free, live monthly webinars that are currently scheduled now through the end of 2020.

October Research, an independent real estate and finance research company, has a variety of upcoming webinars ranging in price from about $30 to $100. On April 1 the company will host a webinar about conducting business during uncertain times, in response to questions and fears about how to carry on amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Lone Wolf has several free, live webinars coming up at the end of March and beginning of April regarding navigating the Covid-19 crisis as a broker and an agent. The company also has a few tech-related webinars available to view on-demand in its webinar library.

SIOR offers webinars and online courses catered to the commercial real estate agent. Webinars are free after registering, but an online course is $350.

Altus Group, a software and data solutions company for commercial real estate, offers several on-demand webinars specific to Canadian markets. Registration is free, but required in order to view webinars.

Email Lillian Dickerson