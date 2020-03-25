The real estate coach is releasing “Pivot with Tom Ferry” which will include live coaching and training webinars every week as well as a tool box for developing business and marketing plans.

Tom Ferry, seasoned real estate coach of more than 30 years and CEO of Ferry International, LLC, announced on Wednesday the release of “Pivot with Tom Ferry,” a low-cost, short-term training program to help real estate professionals navigate the coronavirus outbreak.

“A lot of people don’t know how to respond to something like this, so they tend to freeze up or put their head in the sand,” Ferry said in a statement. “I believe what we do over the next 30 to 60 days will define our brands, and I want to help people step up and make wise decisions and take the right actions during this trying time.”

The program will be targeted to assist agents in the following areas: marketing and messaging, sales and negotiation, mental toughness and mindset, and tech-enabled agent training.

Live weekly webinars will feature Tom Ferry and other top industry professionals. Content may include weekly marketing plans and sample messaging, tips for conducting virtual consultations and home tours, negotiation strategies for times of crisis and general tips for operating a remote business.

Subscription to the program will also include access to the “Pivot Toolbox,” which will provide a 30-day business plan, a marketing plan and scripts for agents who are unsure of how to talk with clients during this time.

Pivot will be available for $99 per month for however long an agent chooses to use it — there’s no minimum purchase length, and Ferry says he’ll provide the service for as long as necessary.

“In my over 30 years of working with sales associates, team leaders and executives in real estate — through times of national tragedy, market collapses, and total uncertainty — one thing I know for sure is we will come out of this,” Ferry said.

