Gorman and Inman discuss the details of the just-passed stimulus bill, and how savvy real estate professionals can benefit from it.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Ryan Gorman, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker. In this extremely timely interview, Brad and Ryan discuss the details of the just-passed stimulus bill, and how savvy real estate professionals can benefit from it.

