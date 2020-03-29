eXp CEO Glenn Sanford emphasizes continued education during this moment of unexpected downtime.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Glenn Sanford, CEO of eXp Realty. As the real estate industry comes to an unprecedented grinding halt, Sanford offers guidance on how agents should maximize downtime to organize, connect, and stay educated.  

Want to be the first to get The Brad Inman Daily Dispatch? Subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Stitcher

Latest Episodes

Daily Dispatch: Brad Inman with Ryan Gorman
Daily Dispatch: Brad Inman with the data people
Daily Dispatch: Brad Inman with Brian Boero
Daily Dispatch: Brad Inman with Glenn Kelman
Daily Dispatch: Brad Inman with Pat Stone
Daily Dispatch: Brad Inman with Leslie Appleton Young and John Tuccillo
Daily Dispatch: Brad Inman and T3 Sixty CEO Stefan Swanepoel
Daily Dispatch: Brad Inman and Mike DelPrete
More Episodes