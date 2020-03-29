Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Glenn Sanford, CEO of eXp Realty. As the real estate industry comes to an unprecedented grinding halt, Sanford offers guidance on how agents should maximize downtime to organize, connect, and stay educated.

